Eagles bench Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts took over under center. At first it looked like Hurts might be coming out as part of his usual gadget package, but Pederson let him play an entire drive. Then Hurts was back out there to start the next series, confirming that Wentz had been benched. While it’s a move that arguably had to be made, it also raises more questions than it answers. Wentz has well more than $50 million in guaranteed money still coming his way between 2021 and 2022, and there’s no good way out of his contract for a while.

If Hurts is made the full-time starter, Wentz will obviously be an extraordinarily expensive backup. The former No. 2 pick regressed mightily this season, and currently leads the NFL with a whopping 15 interceptions. Nobody else in the league had more than 11 entering this week. Wentz was once again disastrous against Green Bay before getting pulled, completing only six of 15 passes.

Pederson has clearly been mulling this decision for a while, as we heard before Philly’s Week 12 game that Hurts was getting more reps in practice and would see his heaviest usage yet last week on Monday Night Football. That didn’t materialize as Hurts played sparingly in the loss to the Seahawks, but the next week, Pederson finally pulled the trigger.

The Eagles are still alive in the race for the pitiful NFC East, but things are slipping away fast. Philadelphia is at a crossroads, and it’ll be very interesting to see how the front office manages this situation. We’ll update you as soon as we hear more on the situation, and about who will start in Week 14 against the Saints.