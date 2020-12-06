Drew Brees could return for Week 14?

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees will be sidelined for the third straight week when the New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. However, he might return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Brees is reportedly progressing toward a return and is improving from his 11 fractured ribs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He could return during Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 41-year-old is eligible to come off injured reserve next Sunday, and Saints head coach Sean Payton could have to make the difficult decision of choosing between a partially healthy Brees and a fully healthy Taysom Hill.

Hill has played well in each of his two starts this season, earning wins against the Falcons and Denver Broncos. If he continues to play solid football, the Saints won’t feel as pressured to get Brees back into the lineup.

The Saints placed Brees on injured reserve on Nov. 20 after tests revealed he suffered several broken ribs and a punctured lung. The team has not set a specific return date, but is optimistic that he’ll be ready to go in the coming weeks.