Doc Rivers responds to criticism from Paul George

Paul George openly placed blame on Doc Rivers this week for the Los Angeles Clippers falling short of expectations last season, and the coach does not seem to agree with the criticism.

During an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, George said the Clippers failed to make proper adjustments after they fell into a 3-1 hole against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semis. George also indicated that he felt Rivers did not utilize him properly.

Rivers issued a response on Sunday. He jokingly noted that new Clippers coach Ty Lue was an assistant on his staff last season, so George is also blaming his new coach for what went wrong. Rivers also said he enjoyed coaching George and acknowledged he could have done a better job.