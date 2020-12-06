Home Sports Do the Steelers play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 13...

Do the Steelers play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 13 game vs. Washington

Lisa Witt
The Steelers are getting used to the whole rescheduled game thing in 2020, and will play a second-straight shifted contest on Monday night in Week 13.

Pittsburgh was originally supposed to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but due to three delays in the Steelers’ Week 12 game against Baltimore, the NFL moved the Steelers’ Week 13 game back by a day. It’s now supposed to take place as the first of two Monday night games, a 5 p.m. ET kickoff at Heinz Field.

Here’s more to know about when the Steelers will be playing in Week 13, along with a look at the entire Week 13 NFL schedule.

Do the Steelers play today?

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 7
  • Start time: 5 p.m. ET

The Steelers don’t play until Monday in Week 13 in order to give enough recovery time after a Wednesday game against the Ravens. Pittsburgh gets to stay at home, at least, cutting down on time that would be lost to travel.

Washington will get a second-straight national broadcast (sort of) after winning on Thanksgiving. Fox will televise the game since the network already had the rights to the originally scheduled Sunday contest.

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekOpponent
1at Giants
2vs. Broncos
3vs. Texans
4BYE
5vs. Eagles
6vs. Browns
7at Titans
8at Ravens
9at Cowboys
10vs. Bengals
11at Jaguars
12vs. Ravens
13vs. WFT
14at Bills
15at Bengals
16vs. Colts
17at Browns

What channel is Steelers vs. Washington on?

  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Normally, prime-time Fox games are handled by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. This game, though, is slated to be called by Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston, according to 506Sports.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Washington coverage map

(506Sports)

The Steelers vs. Washington Week 13 game is only available in the red regions of the map above. That’s due to the game not being scheduled as a national broadcast for Sunday, so it’s move to Monday didn’t bring with it a national map. Instead, only the red regions above will receive the game.

If you’re in a gray region, the game can be seen via DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket only.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

GameTimeChannel
Browns at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Bears1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Giants at Seahawks4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Eagles at Packers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

GameTimeChannel
WFT at Steelers5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at 49ers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8

GameTimeChannel
Cowboys at Ravens8:05 p.m.Fox/NFL Network, fuboTV

