Demystifying the Movie Magic Behind Lifetime’s Biggest Holiday Films

In the days before the coronavirus, Julianna and her team faced other issues, namely how to make the set look as realistic as possible.

Typically, these obstacles have simple solutions, according to Julianna. For films made in the summer months, she says they often wet down the surrounding exterior to create the chilly outdoor appearance, have snow machines on blast and fans on standby for when the actors are taking a break from filming.

Julianna recalls her days on set, describing, “It’s really interesting when you’re like, sitting in a video village and running around in shorts and tank tops, and your actors are in sweaters and coats. Then, you look on the screen of the video monitor and what you’re seeing is this Christmas wonderland, like the magic of filmmaking.”

Sarah Fischer, who starred in the 2017 MarVista film Spruces and Pines, tells E! News that Julianna isn’t exaggerating. “You cross this imaginary line from normal to full-blown holiday season the second you get to set and it’s very cool,” she shares. “Even scenes featuring a small coffee shop, the way they can create this holiday vibe via decor, frosted windows, wardrobe—it’s amazing.”