Steven Levy / Cabling:
Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail + People, talks about the company’s response to COVID-19 and how its retail and store staff evolved amid the pandemic. – Plus: a proprietary pizza box, polarization on Parler, and a sad update. – And that he didn’t kill you. – The plain view
Deirdre O & # 039; Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail + People, talks about the company’s response to COVID-19 and how its retail and store staff evolved amid the pandemic (Steven Levy / Wired)
Steven Levy / Cabling: