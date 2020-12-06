Deepika Padukone shares a story that hints at the title of her next film with Shakun Batra

Deepika Padukone has been out and about and we’re seeing constant pap pictures of her at the Gateway of India. Accompanied by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dairya Karwa, DP has been shooting in Alibuag for Shakun Batra’s next. The team had also shot for the film in Goa before this.

While there has been no official announcement about the title of the film, Deepika just shared a a story that her stylist for the film Anaita Shroff Adajania posted and there may be a hint at the title of the film in it. A beautiful picture of the sea, Analita wrote “Only Love #Project70,” on the image and Deepika shared it with a big heart around the text.

It did not take long for her followers to start the speculation that Shakun Batra’s next film that is a modern love story may be titled Only Love. While some are believing that Only Love could be the title, others are also saying that Anaita could just be talking about the love for this new project of hers.

We say let’s wait for an official confirmation on the same.