Deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro with $ 100 off M1, Sockets and HomeKit cameras starting at $ 22, plus

Today’s best deals include the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 technology, smart plugs, and HomeKit cameras, along with other offerings. Head on below to see all of that and more at the latest 9to5Toys lunch.

Get Nearly $ 100 Off Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro M1

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 / ​​8GB / 256GB for $ 1200. Price reflected at the end of the purchase. That’s good with a $ 99 discount and a new all-time Amazon low, it’s also the second-best price we’ve ever recorded.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, promising a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20 hours of battery life, best for a MacBook Pro, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage. You will also find two Thunderbolt / USB-C ports on this model.

HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $ 22. That’s less than the usual $ 30 fee and matches our previous mention, as well as the best discounts we’ve recorded in 2020.

iHome was one of the first to market with a HomeKit-enabled plug, but it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more, making it a great option for a variety of settings. Along with automatic scheduling, you will be able to control usage and reduce those pesky energy vampires that add to your electricity bill.

Eve Cam offers HomeKit Secure Video

Amazon offers the Eve Cam HomeKit indoor camera for $ 135. That’s a saving of $ 15 over the usual running rate, just the second discount we’ve recorded and the best we can find at 10%.

Eve Cam offers Full HD feeds and HomeKit Secure Video support, making it a great option for backing up your video to iCloud, viewing images across multiple devices, and more. Automated motion detection eliminates false alerts and brings another level of automation to the mix. It’s a great option if you’re already on HomeKit or within Eve’s line of smart home products.

Samsung’s T7 Touch portable SSD costs $ 160

Amazon currently offers the Samsung T7 Touch 1TB Portable Solid State Drive for $ 160. Typically selling for $ 200, today’s deal is $ 10 below the previous Black Friday price cut, saving you 20%, and matching the all-time low. This portable SSD from Samsung offers a robust form factor that is backed by a shock-resistant casing that can withstand drops of up to 6 feet. You’re also looking for 1,050MB / s transfer speeds thanks to USB-C connectivity. And Samsung increases security with a built-in fingerprint sensor for added data protection.

Aluminum MacBook stand drops to $ 24

Nulaxy Direct through Amazon currently offers its Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Stand for $ 24. It typically sells for $ 30, today’s deal saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for second-best price this year, and is $ 0.50 off the low. Comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook more than 6 inches from your desk. Not only will it help address neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open back design.

The best exchange offers

You are also on top of the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or just go directly to our exchange partner if you want to recycle, trade in or sell your used devices for cash and support by the way!

Subscribe to 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more.

Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $ 80? [Video]

Logitech Z407 review: clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control [Video]

Review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X | S and other storage options [Video]

FTC: We use revenue generating automobile affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more news from Apple: