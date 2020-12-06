CSA ‘deeply regretful’ as Covid-19 puts England tour in jeopardy

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed to call off the opening ODI between the sides at Boland Park on Sunday.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that they are “deeply regretful of this situation”.

Three Proteas players have tested positive and two unconfirmed positive tests from the England touring party have put the remaining games in doubt.

The opening ODI between the Proteas and England has been called off in Paarl as the coronavirus continues to trouble the tourists’ short visit to the country originally scheduled to include three T20Is and three ODIs.

Since the teams entered a specially created bio-bubble on 18 November, the threat of the global coronavirus pandemic has continued to rock the tour.

On their arrival in mid-November, England became the first international team to tour South Africa since the pandemic struck in March.

Following a tumultuous year, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been put in the spotlight once again, this over the safety and welfare of its players, the England team and their support staff.

Following the cancellation of the first ODI at Boland Park, CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith stated in a press release that they are “deeply regretful” of the difficult circumstances that have affected the tour.

“CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match,” said the former Proteas skipper.

“We are deeply regretful of this situation given the amount of and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour. We will continue to give the England team all the support that they need.

“We are in continuous talks with the ECB as we navigate the situation under the guidance of our combined medical teams.”

So far, three Proteas players have tested positive for the coronavirus with the most recent incident involving the home side occurring prior to Friday’s postponed ODI.

On Sunday, an hour before the start of the rescheduled match in Paarl, CSA confirmed that two staff members at the Vineyard Hotel – the base for both England and the Proteas – had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening.

It was then confirmed that two members of the England touring party returned with unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19.

A decision on the remaining two ODIs (Monday and Wednesday at Newlands) will be taken once England’s test results are “ratified independently by medical experts”.

England has dealt with bio-bubbles before as they recently completed a successful summer with series’ against West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

This was the Proteas’ first experience of hosting and taking part as a team in a bio-secure environment.

Proteas ODI squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

England ODI squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

The Proteas amended tour dates:

Monday, 7 December – 2nd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town (Day-night Match)

Wednesday, 9 December 2020 – 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town (Day-night Match).