COVID-19 testing levels drop to concerning level

That number has dramatically reduced, in the last hours, to just 2100.
South Australia has recorded eight days with zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The significant drop has prompted SA Health to ramp up its testing calls.
Health authorities have said larger testing numbers are key to reducing restrictions.
has asked the state’s health minister and SA Health to comment on the drop in testing numbers. But no one was available.
The advice from SA Health remains if you have any symptoms get tested.