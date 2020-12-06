Competition for scalability, new markets heats up By Cointelegraph

Synthetic assets get real: Competition for scalability, new markets heats up

Synthetic assets, one of the most promising use cases for decentralized finance (DeFi), is becoming an increasingly competitive landscape as two new projects aim to bring scalability and new markets to traders.

On Friday, decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol began a push into synthetic assets with the launch of a 24/7 synthetic gold market on their Solstice layer-2 testnet.