Coinbase becomes a founding member of Square’s crypto patent group By Cointelegraph

Coinbase becomes a founding member of Square's crypto patent group

The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance, or COPA, headed up by finance company Square, recently picked up Coinbase as a cornerstone participant. Square unveiled the group in September as a method of warding off patent overreach — an issue that has been known to limit technological advancement.

Coinbase senior counsel and COPA board member Brittany Cuthbert said in a public statement from the alliance on Friday: