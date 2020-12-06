Coinbase becomes a founding member of Square’s crypto patent group By Cointelegraph

Coinbase becomes a founding member of Square’s crypto patent group
The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance, or COPA, headed up by finance company Square, recently picked up Coinbase as a cornerstone participant. Square unveiled the group in September as a method of warding off patent overreach — an issue that has been known to limit technological advancement.
Coinbase senior counsel and COPA board member Brittany Cuthbert said in a public statement from the alliance on Friday:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.