Cleveland ‘would love’ to build Francisco Lindor trade with Toronto?

It has been reported this offseason that Cleveland intends to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor ahead of the 2021 campaign. The question is, where will he be sent? And whom will Cleveland receive in return?

A report from Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com shed light on a potential Lindor deal between Cleveland and Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Apparently, the Indians “would love” to construct a Lindor trade with the Canadian club.

Pluto adds that the Indians are interested in Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who would likely be included in any deal between Cleveland and Toronto. The 27-year-old hit .308 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI. He also was a Gold Glove finalist in left field.

Lindor, who will become a free agent after the 2021 season, would consider signing a long-term deal with the Blue Jays, who have been interested in acquiring him for a while.

Toronto, however, is one of many clubs interested in trading for the two-time Gold Glove winner. The New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds reportedly are pursuing Lindor.

Lindor hit .258 last season with eight home runs and 27 RBI. His batting average was the lowest of his six-year career.