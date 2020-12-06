Ciara Teaches 3 Yr Old Daughter To TWERK To Megan Thee Stallion!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

R&B superstar Ciara was once seen as the best pop dancer in the world. Yesterday, Ciara showed that she’s still got it, has learned.

HERE’S CIARA DANCING WITH HER DAUGHTER

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” challenge is one of the more difficult social media dance challenges. The choreography is an intense workout that not just anybody can pull off. So Ciara and her three-year-old daughter, Sienna, tried it – and absolutely killed it.

