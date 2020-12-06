Ciara Teaches 3 Yr Old Daughter To TWERK To Megan Thee Stallion!! (Video)

R&B superstar Ciara was once seen as the best pop dancer in the world. Yesterday, Ciara showed that she’s still got it, has learned.

HERE’S CIARA DANCING WITH HER DAUGHTER

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” challenge is one of the more difficult social media dance challenges. The choreography is an intense workout that not just anybody can pull off. So Ciara and her three-year-old daughter, Sienna, tried it – and absolutely killed it.

CIARA AND RUSSELL APPEAR TO REALLY LOVE EACH OTHER

Megan Thee Stallion released her music video for “Body” last month, and immediately it took off and become a viral sensation.

The “1, 2 Step” singer and her toddler’s rendition is by far the cutest we’ve seen. But not everyone was as impressed with the mother/daughter dancing duo.

Many on social media are criticizing Ciara for teaching her 3 year old to “twerk” and say it’s inappropriate for a child to dance like that.

HERE’S CIARA DANCING WITH HER DAUGHTER