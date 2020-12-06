Chrome OS 87 starts rolling out with bug fixes and several new features

Chrome OS 87 is starting to roll out with numerous usability enhancements and visual improvements.
“This build contains a number of bug fixes and security updates. Systems will be receiving updates over the next several days,” Google said in a blog post.
A new feature called ‘Tab Search’ helps users find what pages they have open. Clicking the dropdown button in the top-right corner of your window shows a list of everything you have open. The list includes the page name, domain and a close button.
9to5Google notes that this feature is rolling out to Chromebooks first and will then eventually come to desktop browsers.
Chrome OS 87 also includes the Bluetooth battery levels of accessories in Settings and Quick Settings. This feature is mainly meant for wireless headphones and will display a notification with the current battery level once you connect to your headphones.
The update also includes 36 new backgrounds that can be set by right-clicking on the desktop or shelf and selecting ‘set wallpaper.’
Further, Chrome OS 87 comes with visual improvements when renaming Virtual Desks and Launcher folders. Further, the Alt+Tab window switcher now supports touch screen, stylus and mouse input.
You can now also rename files and select what folder to store documents in when saving to your Google Drive. The tech giant has also updated language settings to make it easier for multilingual users to navigate.
Source: Google, 9to5Google