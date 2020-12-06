Chrissy Teigen Shared Hilarious Outtake Of Miles During Family Photoshoot

“Family shoot went…right as I thought it would, actually”
Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from sharing her parenting experience with her fans.
The holidays are no different, so we got a look at what family portrait time looks like in the Stephens*/Teigen household.
Chrissy shared an adorable but clearly disastrous shot of Miles from the family’s recent photoshoot.
Poor little dude! But LOL at how you can clearly see Chrissy’s arm trying to hold him back as he attempts to crawl away from the camera.
But, of course, the universe loves to throw in a sprinkle of irony when it can, and Chrissy was able to get a shot of Miles looking like the perfect, dapper gentleman later on.
To be perfectly honest, I relate to Miles entirely. Sometimes you’re just not in the mood for pictures!
Twitter was full of other parents who know exactly what Chrissy was dealing with. A few of them even replied with their own family photo fails.
And other people just said what we all think when we see cute little Miles.
Hopefully Chrissy was able to get a picture she is happy with! If not, I look forward to seeing more Miles photoshoot fails in the future.
