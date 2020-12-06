China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical invests $515 million in Sinovac to boost vaccine production By

© . FILE PHOTO: Media tour at Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing
SHANGHAI () – China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited said on Monday it would invest $515 million in Sinovac Biotech, which Sinovac said would help it to double its COVID-19 vaccine production capacity.
The investment will give Sino Biopharmaceutical a 15.03% interest in Sinovac, Sino Biopharmaceutical said in a statement on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Sinovac said in a statement on its website that it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.