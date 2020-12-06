China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical invests $515 million in Sinovac to boost vaccine production By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Media tour at Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing

SHANGHAI () – China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited said on Monday it would invest $515 million in Sinovac Biotech, which Sinovac said would help it to double its COVID-19 vaccine production capacity.

The investment will give Sino Biopharmaceutical a 15.03% interest in Sinovac, Sino Biopharmaceutical said in a statement on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Sinovac said in a statement on its website that it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR