China November exports rise 21.1% year-on-year, imports up 4.5% year-on-year By

BEIJING () – China’s exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, after 11.4% growth in October, while imports grew 4.5% last month, from a 4.7% expansion in October, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by had forecast export growth of 12.0% in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1%.

China posted a trade surplus of $75.42 billion in November, compared with a $58.44 billion surplus in October and a forecast from the poll for a $53.5 billion surplus.

