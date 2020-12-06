China Construction Bank’s blockchain bond efforts take a new direction By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
China Construction Bank (OTC:), the world’s second-largest bank by assets, is cooperating with Malaysian and Singaporean partners to test blockchain technology for use in the bond market.

As previously reported, China Construction Bank’s branch in Labuan, Malaysia, had initially pursued a partnership with a Labuan-based fintech firm to issue what was hailed as prospectively the first-ever blockchain-based digital security to be issued by a Chinese financial institution.