Chiefs vs. Broncos live score, updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

Tonight’s “Sunday Night Football” game looks like quite a mismatch on paper.

The Chiefs (10-1) have won seven consecutive contests and looked dominant in last week’s win over the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards for the second time this season, with 269 of them coming on passes to the speedy Tyreek Hill.

The Broncos (4-7), on the other hand, were a bit of a dumpster fire last week. They had to turn to practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton to play quarterback after all three of their active quarterbacks had to sit out because of COVID-19 protocols. Hinton completed 1 of 9 attempts for 13 yards and two interceptions in an ugly loss to the Saints.

Denver is hoping things will get a little better with No. 1 QB Drew Lock back under center. Kansas City’s defense has looked porous at times and allowed teams to hang around in offensive shootouts. That being said, the teams’ first meeting this season, in Week 7, wasn’t much of a contest. The Chiefs won 43-16, with Lock throwing a pair of picks.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Chiefs vs. Broncos on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 13 game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Chiefs 3 6 3 — 12 Broncos 3 7 6 — 16

Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

10:22 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, BRONCOS. Tim Patrick comes down with his second TD of the night with a nice toe tap on the 10-yard grab in the end zone. Lock can’t complete the pass on the 2-point conversion, but Denver leads 16-12 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.

10:07 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, CHIEFS. Kansas City gets the ball in the red zone once again but can’t punch it in the end zone, settling for a 31-yard field goal from Butker to take a 12-19 lead with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

9:44 p.m. — HALF: Broncos 10, Chiefs 9. Butker hits from 23 yards to make it a 1-point game as time expires in the first half.

9:41 p.m. — WIDE LEFT. McManus misses from 57 yards and the Chiefs take over at their 47-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

9:30 p.m. — 2-Minute Warning. Broncos have it, second and 2 at their 43-yard line, two timeouts remaining.

9:26 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, CHIEFS. Kansas City gets all the way down to the 1-yard line but can’t punch it in, settling for a 24-yard field goal from Butker to cut the deficit to 10-6 with 2:42 remaining in the first half.

9:18 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, BRONCOS. Denver caps a 90-yard drive with a 5-yard pass from Lock to Tim Patrick to make it 10-3 with 6:26 left to play in the first half.

9:06 p.m. — Chiefs punt. Hill can’t quite hang on to a deep ball in the end zone (or maybe he did. . . replay looks like he might have actually caught it). Kansas City punts before the call can be reviewed though, so Denver takes over at its 10-yard line with 10:37 left in the second quarter.

8:58 p.m. — Broncos punt. Chiefs get the ball back at their 21-yard line, 13:29 left in the second quarter.

8:53 p.m. — END OF 1Q: Broncos 3, Chiefs 3. Denver has it, first and 10 at its 32-yard line to start the second quarter.

8:50 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, CHIEFS. Mahomes can’t connect with Travis Kelce on third down and Kansas City has to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to tie the game at 3-3 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

8:43 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, BRONCOS. Brandon McManus connects from 53 yards after Lock scrambles for 8 yards on third and 10. Denver takes a 3-0 lead with 3:58 remaining in the first quarter.

8:31 p.m. — Chiefs punt. Patrick Mahomes just missed a big play opportunity to Tyreek Hill on third down. Broncos take over at their 23-yard line with 9:48 left in the first quarter.

8:26 p.m. — INTERCEPTION. Drew Lock’s pass is picked off by Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs take over at their 10-yard line with 12:27 left in the first quarter.

8:20 p.m. — Chiefs win the toss. They’ll defer and the Broncos will receive the ball to start the game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020