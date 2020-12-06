Cele urges cops not to turn women away from police stations

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on police officers to ensure women are not dissuaded from opening cases at police stations.

He added that a training programme was being developed to equip specific police officers to deal with gender-based violence.

Cele was speaking at the funeral of Nomzamo Mhlathi, who was allegedly murdered by her partner, along with five children.

Speaking at the funeral of Nomzamo Mhlathi, 42, and her children on Sunday, Cele called on police officers not to turn women away when they attempted to open gender-based violence dockets.

The bodies of Mhlathi and her children – Azakhiwe, 10, Yibanathi, 8, twins Wineka and Thoko, 5, and 6-month-old Luphumulo – were found in Ginsberg on November.

Mhlathi’s partner, 32-year-old, Nowa Makula, was arrested for the crime and appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Makula was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and six counts of murder. Mhlathi was the father of at least two of the children, according to Tyali.

At the funeral, Cele said the SAPS were busy developing a training programme for police officers, with the National Prosecuting Authority, that would see trained officers working with women reporting gender-based violence.

He also urged police officers not to turn women away from the police station when they came to report cases.

“We are working with the police, saying to them: ‘You are the last hope. If you dismiss that woman, you might not see her again – not because she doesn’t want to come back to the police station, but because she is dead,” Cele said.