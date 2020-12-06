Cardi B’s Body Now Looks ‘Perfect’ After Latest Round Of Surgeries!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Cardi B recently underwent a series of surgical procedures to improve both her face and her body, has learned. Now Cardi’s sharing the results – and SO FAR SO GOOD.

The beautiful female rapper shared a few risqué pictures of herself in a completely sheer dress and thong bodysuit on Saturday. 

The Grammy-winning performer, 28, wore floor-length black coat in some images. In others, Migos rapper Offset’s wife slipped off the furry garment to flash her eye-popping booty. 

CARDI SHOWS OFF HER NEW FULL BODY TATTOO – WOW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR