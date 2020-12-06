Cardi B’s Body Now Looks ‘Perfect’ After Latest Round Of Surgeries!! (Pics)

Cardi B recently underwent a series of surgical procedures to improve both her face and her body, has learned. Now Cardi’s sharing the results – and SO FAR SO GOOD.

The beautiful female rapper shared a few risqué pictures of herself in a completely sheer dress and thong bodysuit on Saturday.

The Grammy-winning performer, 28, wore floor-length black coat in some images. In others, Migos rapper Offset’s wife slipped off the furry garment to flash her eye-popping booty.

In the most risqué image, the WAP hitmaker looked over her shoulder and pursed her famous pout at the camera.

Here are the pictures:

Cardi is recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B is known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, which have received widespread media coverage. She is the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, also appearing among the ten highest-certified female artists and having the two top certified songs by a female rap artist. She is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, five American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards. In 2018 Time magazine included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2020, Billboard honored her as Woman of the Year.