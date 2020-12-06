Canberra Raiders player Tom Starling charged assaulting police officer Central Coast brawl NRL news

Rising Canberra Raiders NRL star Tom Starling has been charged with assaulting police during a brawl outside a bar on the NSW Central Coast.

The 22-year-old had cuts across his nose and eye and was carrying bail papers as he emerged from Gosford Police Station this morning.

Canberra Raiders player Tom Starling has been charged with assaulting a police officer on the Central Coast. ()

Mr Starling is facing a total of seven charges, including five counts of assaulting an officer in execution of duty.

Police say they were called to help security evict a patron from Shady Palms restaurant at Kincumber at 10:45pm last night.

As a 19-year-old was being escorted from the venue, Starling and two others allegedly tried to step in.

They’re accused of assaulting officers, leaving a senior constable with a cut to his hand.

The riot squad was needed to help break up the fight.

One of Starling’s friends, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Gosford Hospital where he had stitches to his arm.

The NRL has been made aware of the incident and is conducting its own investigation.