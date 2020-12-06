Cameroon holds first regional elections, separatists promise disruption By

© . FILE PHOTO: Cameroonian President Paul Biya attends the Paris Peace Forum



By Josiane Kouagheu

YAOUNDE () – Cameroon holds its first regional elections on Sunday, which the government says give more power to the provinces, but opponents fear it will only keep President Paul Biya’s long grip on power.

Biya hopes the vote will appease critics who say it has long neglected all 10 regions of the Central African country and will end a four-year separatist insurgency in the English-speaking west, which has become the biggest threat to his almost 40 years of government.

Separatist fighters have vowed to disrupt voting in the northwest and southwest regions.

Local representatives will vote to appoint councils in the 10 regions made up of regional delegates and traditional rulers, putting into effect a 1996 law that promised decentralized government but was never enacted.

The councils will have a say in development, including infrastructure such as roads, but will not be able to alter the laws enacted by the national assembly and the senate in Yaoundé.

Opponents say the vote offers only a semblance of regional autonomy and comes too late to resolve the conflict. Officials who vote in the elections are overwhelmingly supporters of Biya and will help enforce his will in the regions, they say.

“It is not because we have regional delegates that the shooting will stop and everything will be fine,” said Cameroonian political analyst Stephane Akoa.

The separatist fighters said they will arrest anyone who participates. There were no initial reports of outages, but shots were heard around the northwestern town of Kumbo, a local official said.

The separatist conflict has killed more than 3,000 people and forced 500,000 from their homes. It started in 2016 when the police cracked down on peaceful protests in the west by lawyers and teachers demanding that they be allowed to work in English.

The movement became radicalized and the militias began to fight for the creation of a separatist state.