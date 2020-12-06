California brings back restrictions amid growing virus cases

The vast region of Southern California was placed under new lockdown orders as the state scrambles to slow the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

The California Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that a shortage of intensive care beds in the 11-county Southern California region had triggered the new measures, which take effect Sunday evening.

An employee at Gucci talks to a man waiting on a socially distanced line of shoppers waiting to enter the luxury designer boutique on Rodeo Drive in LA. (AP)

The region includes the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego and is home to about million people, almost half of the state’s population.

Earlier on Saturday, the order was also put in effect for the San Joaquin Valley in central California.

The new state stay-at-home order bans all on-site restaurant dining and closes hair and nail salons, movie theaters and many other businesses, as well as museums and playgrounds. It stays in effect for at least three weeks.

It also means people may not congregate with anyone outside their household and must always wear masks when they go outside.

Coronavirus infections continue to spread at record levels in the United States , reaching a new daily high of nearly 228,000 cases on Friday.

People swab their cheeks at a COVID-19 testing site in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP)

The 227,885 cases eclipses the previous high of more than 217,000 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the US has passed 2,000 for the first since the spring. It reached 2,011 on Friday.

Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the US on Friday.

Globally, Johns Hopkins reports more than 1.5 million people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, including more than 279,000 in the United States.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, St Louis children’s hospitals have started treating adult patients as area hospitals struggle to keep up with rising coronavirus cases.

Dr Marya Strand, chief medical officer for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that is treating adults who don’t have COVID-19 to take some of the pressure off other hospitals.

St Louis Children’s Hospital also has opened its doors to adults.

About 1,054 people were hospitalized in the St Louis area on Wednesday for COVID-19, including 221 patients in intensive care units.

St Louis-area hospitals are at about 82% capacity for in-patient beds and 81% capacity for ICU beds.

Staff at SSM Health and BJC Healthcare children’s hospitals have also started volunteering to work at other overwhelmed hospitals.

Physician assistant Nicole Thomas conducts a COVID-19 examination in the parking area at Primary Health Medical Group’s clinic in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. , 2020. The urgent-care clinic revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge in Idaho and nationwide. (AP)

Also, Arizona health officials used a blunt tone on Saturday as the state reported 6,799 coronavirus cases, the second-highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health Services says on Twitter that people should wear masks “around anyone who isn’t a member of your household, even those you know and trust.”

Shoppers walk in a rainstorm through New York’s Times Square. (AP)