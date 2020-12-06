BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for ‘Life Goes On’ Performance

The K-pop supergroup has swept the Mnet Asian Music Awards by taking home its grand prizes for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year.
BTS (Bangtan Boys) stunned fans at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Sunday, December 6 by performing with a hologram of absent bandmate Suga.
The boy band picked up eight prizes at the ceremony but the performance of “Life Goes On” was a big talking point, thanks to a little technology help.
Suga, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery and could not physically join BTS, appeared through a portal just before his verse on the song and remained onstage with the group even though he wasn’t really there.
BTS also performed “Dynamite” and “ON” as a six-piece during the prizegiving.
The hitmakers took home all four of MAMA 2020’s grand prizes for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Worldwide Icon Of The Year. They also picked up awards for Best Male Group, Worldwide Fans’ Choice, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance (Male Group) for “Dynamite”.
BLACKPINK and IU were also multiple winners.
Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 full list of winners is:
- Artist of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys)
- Album of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys) – “Map of the Soul: 7”
- Song of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys) -“Dynamite”
- Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys)
- Best Male Group: BTS (Bangtan Boys)
- Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
- Best Male Artist: EXO‘s Baekhyun
- Best Female Artist: IU
- Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
- Best New Female Artist: Weeekly
- Best Vocal Performance – Solo: IU – “Blueming”
- Best Vocal Performance – Group: Mamamoo – “HIP”
- Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa – “Maria”
- Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS (Bangtan Boys) -“Dynamite”
- Best Dance Performance – Female Group: BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”
- Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico – “Any Song”
- Best Band Performance: DAY6 – “Zombie”
- Best Collaboration: “eight” by IU (feat. Suga)
- Best of Next: CRAVITY
- Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ
- Best Music Video: BTS (Bangtan Boys) -“Dynamite”
- Best Stage: Monsta X
- Best OST: Gaho – “Start” from “Itaewon Class”
- Favourite Dance Performance – Group: TXT – “Can’t You See Me”
- Favourite Dance Performance – Male Solo: Taemin – “Criminal”
- Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo: Jessi – “NUNU NANA”
- Favourite Male Group: NCT
- Favourite Female Group: IZ*ONE
- Favourite Asian Artist: WayV
- Global Favourite Performer: SEVENTEEN
- The Most Popular Artist: TWICE
- Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10: BTS (Bangtan Boys), BLACKPINK, TWICE, Mamamoo, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT
- Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official HIGE DANdism
- Best Asian Artist – Mandarin: G.E.M.
- Best Asian Artist – Thailand: Ink Waruntorn
- Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian
- Best Asian Artist – Vietnam: Binz
- Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze
- Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou
- Best New Asian Artist – Thailand: Milli
- Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini
- Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam: Amee
- Best New Asian Artist: JO1
- Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN
- Inspired Achievement: BoA
- Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk
- Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg
- Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto
- Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo
- Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens
- Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang
- Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E