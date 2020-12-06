BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, DOT, ADA, BNB, XLM By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Price analysis 12/4: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, DOT, ADA, BNB, XLM

A few years back, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price was controlled by whales as the crypto market lacked depth and was relatively illiquid. If whales were selling in unison, no one wanted to venture out and buy. Similarly, the whale’s concerted buying easily boosted prices higher.

However, that is not the case anymore. With the arrival of institutional investors, it appears that the whales are gradually losing their ability to influence BT price.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360