BTC, ETH, XMR, VET, AAVE By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been hovering near the $19,000 level for the past few days. Whenever the price consolidates near the all-time high, it is an indication of strength.

However, the question troubling investors is whether will source enough momentum to pull above $20,000 or will it witness a sharp correction in the short term. At the moment, analysts are divided on their expectations about the next move.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360