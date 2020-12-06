Browns clinch winning record for first time since 2007

The Cleveland Browns are finally going to finish a season with a winning record.

After holding on to defeat the Tennessee Titans 41-35 on Sunday, the Browns are going to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2007 when Romeo Crennel was head coach.

Cleveland is now 9-3 on the season, trailing only the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was impressive on Sunday, completing 25-of-33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns, which were all scored in the first half.

Wide receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jarvis Landry all finished the day with one touchdown apiece. Running back Nick Chubb also did his job on the ground, carrying the ball 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns are well on their way to making the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and will finish out the season against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.