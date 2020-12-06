Broncos’ timeline of starting quarterbacks under GM John Elway isn’t pretty

For the most part, quarterback has been a revolving-door position for the Denver Broncos since John Elway took over as team president and general manager in 2011.

Elway did land Peyton Manning – who had a successful four-year run that led to the franchise making two Super Bowl appearances and winning Super Bowl 50. Last week, however, Denver was forced to start practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback because Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were forced to sit out because of COVID-19 concerns.

The rest consists of in-between success and failure, but 13 different quarterbacks have started for the Broncos since 2011. Will No. 14 come via the 2021 NFL Draft?

SN looks at those 13 quarterbacks in chronological order ahead of Sunday’s game against Kansas City:

Kyle Orton (2011)

Record: 1-4

Stats: 979 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs

Orton started for most of the 2010 season under Josh McDaniels, and new coach John Fox stuck with Orton for the first five games. Orton was benched in favor of Tim Tebow and waived that season before being picked up by the Chiefs. Orton led Kansas City to a 7-3 victory against Denver in Week 17 of that season.

Tim Tebow (2011-12)

Record: 7-4

Stats: 1,729 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs

If this were a ranking, Tebow would have a case as the second-best QB behind Maning on this list. Take that for what it’s worth. The former Heisman Trophy winner did lead the Broncos to the playoffs in 2011, and his 80-yard TD pass to Demaryius Thomas in overtime led to a 29-23 AFC wild card victory against Pittsburgh. Tebow was traded to the Jets after the season, however, when the Broncos signed Manning.

Peyton Manning (2012-15)

Record: 45-12

Stats: 16,392 yards, 140 TDs, 43 INTs

Manning gave the Broncos an incredible four-year run. Manning set NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 TDs in 2013. That season ended with a Super Bowl XLVIII loss to the Seahawks. In his final season, Manning battled injuries and was replaced by Brock Osweiler for a stretch. He returned to lead Denver to a 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50. Manning retired after the season.

Brock Osweiler (2012-15)

Record: 5-6

Stats: 3,055 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INTs

Denver drafted Osweiler with a second-round pick in 2012, and he was billed as the heir apparent to Manning. Osweiler started in five games in 2015, but he bolted for Houston with a monster contract in 2016. Osweiler returned for a second stint in 2018, but he never caught on as the starter.

Trevor Siemian (2015-17)

Record: 13-11

Stats: 5,686 yards, 30 TDs, 24 INTs

Denver drafted Seimian with a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he took the starting job for most of two seasons in 2016-17. Siemian was the starter for most of a 9-7 season in 2016, but the Broncos slipped to 5-11 in 2017 under first-year coach Vance Joseph.

Paxton Lynch (2016-17)

Record: 1-3

Stats: 792 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs

The Broncos drafted Lynch in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft; the third quarterback taken in that draft behind Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Lynch, however, made just four starts in two seasons for the Broncos. He slipped down the depth chart, however, and was released in the 2018 preseason.

Case Keenum (2018)

Record: 6-10

Stats: 3,890 yards, 18 TDs, 15 INTs

The Broncos signed Keenum, who led the Vikings to the NFC championship game the previous season, ahead of the 2018 season, and he is the last quarterback to start all 16 games for the team in a single season. Denver finished third in the AFC West, however, and Keenum bolted for Washington in 2019. Joseph was fired after the season.

Joe Flacco (2019)

Record: 2-6

Stats: 1,822 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs

The Broncos traded Baltimore a fourth-round pick for Flacco before the 2019 season, and the veteran quarterback was paired with first-year coach Vic Fangio as a stop-gap for Drew Lock. Flacco started in eight games, but he suffered a neck injury against the Colts which ended his season. Flacco was released in April before signing with the Jets.

Brandon Allen (2019)

Record: 1-2

Stats: 515 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

The Broncos grabbed Allen off waivers after the Flacco injury, and he led Denver to a win against Cleveland the following week. Allen played in three games. He signed with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season and started in Week 12 against the Giants.

Drew Lock (2019-present)

Record: 8-10

Stats: 2,787 yards, 14 TDs, 14 INTs

The Broncos drafted Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Lock led Denver to a 4-1 record in five starts last season, and that created some excitement for 2020. Lock, however, has struggled with injuries and interceptions and is 3-5 as a starter in 2020. He remains the starter heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs.

Jeff Driskel (2020)

Record: 0-1

Stats: 432 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Driskel replaced Drew Lock in Week 2, but he was benched the following week in favor of Brett Rypien his only start with the Broncos this season. Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 26.

Brett Rypien (2019-20)

Record: 1-0

Stats: 295 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

Rypien was an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he made his lone start on Thursday Night Football against the Jets on Oct. 1. The Broncos won 37-28. Rypien passed for 242 yards, two TDs and three interceptions. Lock returned the following week.

Kendall Hinton (2020)

Record: 0-1

Stats: 13 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Hinton was elevated to the quarterback position because Denver’s quarterbacks were placed on the COVID-19 list. Hinton, a receiver on the practice squad, completed 1 of 9 passes in a 31-3 loss to New Orleans.