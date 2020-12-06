Boston TV station unknowingly interviews Jarome Iginla

“I like the snow. I like the winter, but not necessarily this,” Iginla said, according to Boston 25 News’ Litsa Pappas. “May be a little too much.”

Iginla also shared his thoughts on driving in wintery conditions, acknowledging that he grew up in Canada and is pretty used to the snow.

“Pretty tough. We’re from Canada, so it’s not too crazy,” he said. “I mean, we got some winter tires. Used to this growing up so, it’s not great, I’ll tell you, you get some tough stretches. But if you don’t go too fast, it’s doable.”

After the 43-year-old retired from hockey in 2018, he moved to the Boston area, where his children now play hockey. He also coaches a local youth Boston hockey program and has kept a pretty low profile since calling it a career, so watching him pop up in a newscast is hilarious.

Iginla finished his career with 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 regular-season games across his 20 seasons with the Flames, Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings.