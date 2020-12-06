Boris Johnson’s Brexit chaos will lead to an ‘economic war’ with Europe and the United States if the deal is not rescued

Boris Johnson has been accused of pushing Britain to the brink of an ‘economic war’ with Europe and the United States as the Brexit talks come to an end.

The Conservative leader is holding last-minute talks with his EU counterparts more than four years after the British public was told it would be “easy.”

Now all warnings about the cost to business, freedoms and the economy are being returned to the prime minister.

In a grim round of television interviews, conservative Environment Minister George Eustice had to admit what will happen if Britain leaves without a post-Brexit trade deal.

Eustice could not say if it could deliver on promises made to the fishing industry and farmers, noting that there will be an “impact” on food prices.

Fishing is a huge obstacle and is a vital part of the conversations for the future of Scotland.

Eustice told the BBC that it cannot “plug in” continued access to the EU.

And it tried to minimize the impact of up to 20% more tariffs on exports.

He also admitted that tourists will need a certificate to bring a pet dog, adding that “it won’t be as easy” as before.

Without an agreement between the UK and the EU, a certificate to drive abroad would probably have to be obtained, he added.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown led the criticism of the Tory Brexit.







Warning of “enormous international implications” if an agreement is not reached, Brown said: “We would be in an economic war with Europe that would cost us dearly.”

“Food, drugs and everything else would find it difficult to enter the country without tariffs and without robberies.

“But we would also be in an economic war with the United States because there would be no possibility of a trade agreement with the United States.

“So Boris Johnson is going to end up as the most isolated prime minister in peacetime history, with no friends anywhere in the world.

“Because it has simply chosen a confrontational path when everyone knows that it is in Britain’s economic interests, maybe not in the ideological interest of Brexiters, but it is in Britain’s economic interest to come to an agreement and come to terms. to an agreement now. “