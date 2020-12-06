Bitcoin traders nervous after $19.5K rejection — Here are the bear, bull scenarios By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin traders nervous after $19.5K rejection — Here are the bear, bull scenarios
The price of (BTC) was rejected by the $19,500 resistance level yet again on Dec. 4, with traders becoming increasingly uncertain about what’s next for .
Some foresee the dominant cryptocurrency undergoing a consolidation phase or another minor correction in the near term, particularly as the U.S. dollar is showing signs of a possible recovery.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.