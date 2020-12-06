Bitcoin traders nervous after $19.5K rejection — Here are the bear, bull scenarios By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Bitcoin traders nervous after $19.5K rejection — Here are the bear, bull scenarios

The price of (BTC) was rejected by the $19,500 resistance level yet again on Dec. 4, with traders becoming increasingly uncertain about what’s next for .

Some foresee the dominant cryptocurrency undergoing a consolidation phase or another minor correction in the near term, particularly as the U.S. dollar is showing signs of a possible recovery.

Bitcoin weekly chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
Binance estimated leverage ratio. Source: CryptoQuant