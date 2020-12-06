Biden to nominate California AG Xavier Becerra for health secretary By

© . FILE PHOTO: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about President Trump’s proposal to weaken national greenhouse gas emission and fuel efficiency regulations, at a media conference in Los Angeles
WILMINGTON, Del. () – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of health and human services, a person familiar with the decision said on Sunday.
