Biden seen nominating infectious diseases expert Walensky to run CDC: person familiar By

© . U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about U.S. economy at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. () – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said on Sunday.
