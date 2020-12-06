Bengals vs Dolphins Week 13 live stream: How to watch the game anywhere online

This week we have another matchup that won’t be quite as exciting or electrifying due to injury. NFL fans expected to watch Tua Tagovailoa vs Joe Burrow, but that’s clearly not happening. The Bengals continue to struggle after losing star QB Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury, and the Dolphins will only start Tua if his injured thumb heals in time. Basically, this isn’t the game we wanted, but it’ll still be exciting, so here’s how to watch it online.

The Miami Dolphins continue to find success no matter who is behind center. Tua still didn’t play in week 12 due to being benched (or a thumb injury), and instead, veteran Ryan “Fitzmagic” Fitzpatrick let the team to a dominating win over the Jets. However, they’re facing a much better team this week when they host the Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) are mostly playing for style points and pride at this point, having just lost to the Giants, and they’ll face a tough test going up against the (7-4) Dolphins. You have to feel bad for some of these Bengals fans, as they’re already an 11.5-point underdog against Miami.

That said, every week in the NFL is a chance at redemption, a new matchup, and a different scheme where anything can happen. Maybe the Bengals and backup QB Brandon Allen can pull out a win this week. As long as they don’t have three turnovers again, they have a decent chance. So, read on below to see how to stream it from anywhere in the world.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?

It might be December, but these teams get to enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon game with a temperature of 73-degrees (22.8c) in sunny Miami, Florida. The game kicks off at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country

