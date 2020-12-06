Bears eyeing Pat Fitzgerald to replace Matt Nagy?

Fitzgerald, 46, has been bandied about as a potential NFL head coach. A former linebacker at Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald has coached that program since all the way back in 2006.

Fitzgerald is 104-80 in his 15 seasons at Northwestern. That includes three consecutive bowl wins and bowl appearances. Thus far this season, Northwestern boasts a 5-1 record and is 14th in the most recent CFP rankings.

A native of Illinois, Fitzgerald has previously pushed back against making a move to the NFL. Whether that changes with the Bears potentially looking for a new head coach remains to be seen.

Will Matt Nagy be fired?

That’s the million-dollar question right now. Seen as a genius on offense dating back to his days with the Chiefs, Nagy has not lived up to that reputation thus far in Chicago.

The embattled head coach led the NFL’s 26th-ranked total offense and 31st-ranked scoring offense heading into Week 13’s outing against the Detroit Lions. An ugly late-game performance with draft bust Mitchell Trubisky added another layer to these struggles.

At this point, it’s hard to envision any Bears news coming out over the final four weeks of the season that suggests Nagy will be back in 2021. In fact, it would not be a surprise if the head coach and general manager Ryan Pace were given their walking papers before the season ends.