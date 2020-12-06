Bears eyeing Pat Fitzgerald to replace Matt Nagy?

The Chicago Bears held a 30-20 lead over the hapless Detroit Lions heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 game. Chicago fell, 34-30, leading to more Bears news surrounding a potential head-coaching change.
Chicago has now lost six consecutive games after starting the season 5-1. It has been an unmitigated disaster on offense, which doesn’t speak well to embattled head coach Matt Nagy. Could this lead to Nagy being fired here soon? Speculation has ramped up indicating that could be the case.
“If the Chicago Bears conduct a coaching search next month — and numerous league sources have indicated it is far more likely than not that will be the case — Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald will be at the top of their wish list,” Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday.
The NFL insider went on to note that billionaire minority owner Pat Ryan, who owns a 10% stake in the organization, is a proponent of the Bears hiring Fitzgerald. Ryan is a Northwestern alum, which shouldn’t make this piece of Bears news too surprising.
Fitzgerald, 46, has been bandied about as a potential NFL head coach. A former linebacker at Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald has coached that program since all the way back in 2006.
Fitzgerald is 104-80 in his 15 seasons at Northwestern. That includes three consecutive bowl wins and bowl appearances. Thus far this season, Northwestern boasts a 5-1 record and is 14th in the most recent CFP rankings.
A native of Illinois, Fitzgerald has previously pushed back against making a move to the NFL. Whether that changes with the Bears potentially looking for a new head coach remains to be seen.
Will Matt Nagy be fired?
That’s the million-dollar question right now. Seen as a genius on offense dating back to his days with the Chiefs, Nagy has not lived up to that reputation thus far in Chicago.
The embattled head coach led the NFL’s 26th-ranked total offense and 31st-ranked scoring offense heading into Week 13’s outing against the Detroit Lions. An ugly late-game performance with draft bust Mitchell Trubisky added another layer to these struggles.
At this point, it’s hard to envision any Bears news coming out over the final four weeks of the season that suggests Nagy will be back in 2021. In fact, it would not be a surprise if the head coach and general manager Ryan Pace were given their walking papers before the season ends.