Australia vs India T20 analysis highlight Hardik Pandya

Substitute captain Matthew Wade blames his disastrous fall and poor bowling for Australia’s T20 series loss to India.

Hardik Pandya’s heroics saw India at home with a thrilling six-wicket victory in the SCG and going 2-0 up in the best-of-three series.

The victory means that India, which is ranked third in the world, should overtake Australia in second place on the ICC T20 scale.

Wade was the captain of Australia for the first time, beating Steve Smith for the job after Aaron Finch was ruled out with injury.

The strange dismissal of Wade and Kohli

“It was a lot more fun until Hardik came out to be honest,” Wade said after seeing rookie Daniel Sams, the box office rover, for two-six in the final.

“We could have been a little short on the bat, but not many.

“When a player like Hardik comes out, he can potentially take anything from the last five or six overs.

“We didn’t execute at all towards the end and kind of a no-ball made the momentum change in those first six as well.

“That’s the T20 game.”

Tye attacks after a quick start

Wade, 32, described assuming the captaincy as the culmination of a childhood dream in the draw.

The pugnacious southpaw certainly played like an inspired man, firing a quick 58 at the top of the order before making a collegiate error.

Wade assumed his leading edge would be caught by rival captain Virat Kohli and took his eye off the ball and blamed his tools for looking at his bat midway through the pitch.

Kohli dropped a babysitter, but was able to get Wade out comfortably.

Australia still posted a more than competitive 5-194, but could have topped 200 if Wade had kicked.

Wade takes the Australians behind the wheel

“When you start out like this, you want to try to keep going, so a little disappointed to come out when I did,” Wade said.

“If he had kept hitting for another five or six overs, you never know what score he might get.

“We played some pretty good cricket, but we executed a couple of points badly and that’s the game, it will all be over by then.”

It must be recognized that Australia had very low strength with the rhythm trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, as well as starter David Warner, all absent.

An inexperienced bowling attack produced a mixed bag at SCG, and rookie Sams was left with the daunting task of completing the final.

Hardik Pandya of India celebrates the victory in the second game. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

Pandya filled up his boots and former Australian star Mark Waugh was disappointed with the results.

“The Australians needed to think outside the box and change it,” Waugh told Fox Cricket.

“Almost going the opposite of where Pandya thought it was going to be thrown.

“A big cap, so you’re bowling there, maybe the Australians should have bowled off the stump.”

Former England international Isa Guha added her two cents.

“Those two deliveries he hit by six, slower balls, in the groove,” Guha said.

If maybe he had a good leg, he could have lobbied for the yorker, tried not to allow any influence for Hardik Pandya.

“But hard hit.”