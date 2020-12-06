Aubrey Plaza Says Kristen Stewart Got COVID-19 On Happiest Season

“No one understood how serious it was.”
You might have noticed that the movie takes place in an alternative 2020 — because COVID-19 is very much not a thing in the movie.
However, that didn’t mean COVID-19 wasn’t there when the movie shot in February.
Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Aubrey Plaza — aka Riley — said, “COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen [Stewart] got sick. Well, we didn’t know.”
“A lot of people got sick,” she continued. “It was the last week of February. It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it — no one understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.”
Aubrey also spoke about a moment where she asked someone whether she should worry about COVID-19 back in February. “He was like, ‘That shit’s been in Pittsburgh for a long time’ and I was like, ‘Jesus, alright.’ Anyway, he was right.”
Anyway, it doesn’t seem like Aubrey exactly…intended to break the news to Stephen that Kristen had COVID-19.
Ah, the face of realization.
Welp, here’s hoping for a safe Holiday season IRL!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!