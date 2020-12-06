Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

WENN/Avalon/W.Wade

The match between the two female artists will be the 21st battle and will take place three weeks after Jeezy and Gucci Mane broke the series’ record for biggest-ever viewing figures.

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will face off in the next online Verzuz battle.

The two singers will be the latest pairing to go head-to-head on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘s back catalogue battle platform, which launched in March.

Saturday’s (December 12) match-up will be the 21st battle overall. It will air on the @VERZUZTV Instagram page or on Apple Music from 8 pm ET.

Keyshia first hinted that she’s filming for a “Verzuz” episode last week with an Instagram post. Alongside a picture of her in a car, the “Love” singer wrote in the caption, “How are you guys LONG TIME NO HEAR!!! #Versuz BATTLE OTW.”

While the “Love” hitmaker didn’t reveal her opponent, fans speculate that she’s going to have a face-off with Ashanti. The “Rain on Me” singer’s name was brought up after Keyshia appeared to challenge her for a battle back in July. At the time, Keyshia took to the comment section during Snoop Dogg and DMX‘s battle. “@Ashanti was good,” she wrote.

One-time rap rivals Jeezy and Gucci Mane broke the series’ record for biggest-ever viewing figures two weeks ago, when over nine million viewers tuned in to watch their VERZUZ battle.

Other stars to take part in the initiative include Nelly and Ludacris, Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco, Alicia Keys and John Legend, DMX and Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, and Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.