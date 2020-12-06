Apple trophy for best apps ‘the most exclusive Apple product’

An Apple trophy presented to the developers behind the best apps of 2020 has been described as ‘the most exclusive Apple product of all time’ …

‘ Jeremy Kaplan got a look at it.

[The trophy is] a hunk of precisely engineered and polished aluminum, handcrafted by the company’s world-famous design team.

Limited to a run of exactly 15 (plus a spare or two to have around Apple Park), this is Apple’s most exclusive product of all time. I was lucky enough to see one, and I swore an oath not to share pictures, although I can describe it for you.

“We are excited to present the first-ever physical App Store Best of 2020 Award to these winning developers — it’s a beautiful object that recognizes their incredible work and our deepest appreciation,” Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow and the man behind the App Store, exclusively told […]

It was conceived and crafted by the same design team that makes the company’s products, dreamed up during one of their regular Tuesday afternoon sessions. It is handmade of the same metal that goes into the company’s products: 6R01, Apple’s own custom grade of aluminum that is made up of a 100% recycled mix of excess aluminum from Mac products’ manufacturing process […]

Handmade things usually get their charm from their little imperfections (that’s what makes Aunt Shirley’s sweaters so unique!), yet somehow, Apple’s craftspeople built something as precise as the gadgets that roll off the assembly lines, bead blasted to precision […]

The Apple trophy itself speaks to […] an almost fanatical obsession over something only a handful of people will ever see. One side carries the A of the App Store, which the design team felt would be iconic and instantly recognizable. The other side of the trophy (something unseen by any outside of the design team and the trophy winners themselves) carries a laurel wreath of the sort a marathon runner might win. It was created from the outline of the App Store icon, rotated and replicated three times […]

“We are thrilled with the Best of 2020 winners — these 15 outstanding apps and games from visionary innovators represent so much great work by developers on the App Store,” Schiller told us. “It is particularly meaningful to honor these winners this year as apps have become even more integral to our daily lives and helped so many of us.”