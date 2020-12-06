ANOTHER Shooting At Atlanta’s Lennox Mall: Cashier Says ‘Not Again’!!

There’s been yet another shooting inside one of Atlanta’s most popular malls, Lennox Hill, has learned.

But this time, police say that the shooting was accidental.

Police say that yesterday shoots rang out insider of Neiman Marcus inside Atlanta’s busiest shopping mall around 6:00 PM.

