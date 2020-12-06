Android Phones With The Best Battery Life 2020

What good is your phone if the battery dies? If you use your phone hard and don’t have the option to charge throughout the day, battery life is your number one priority when shopping for your next phone. Thankfully, several great options focus on battery life and won’t give up halfway through the day — including the Galaxy S20 Ultra as our top overall pick.



Staff Pick

With a 5,000mAh battery and the latest processor inside, the S20 Ultra can provide exceptional battery life. It can stand up to the absolute heaviest days if you choose to keep the screen set at a 60Hz refresh rate as well. It’s also a massive and feature-packed flagship in every other respect. $1,150 at Amazon For $200 less than the S20 Ultra, you can get an S20+ that has a 4,500mAh battery. It may be smaller but you get nearly the same battery life. You’re getting a slightly smaller screen, and less-capable rear camera zoom, but it’s also easier to hold and use in one hand. $950 at Amazon

$750 at Best Buy Want a big Samsung phone with a huge battery and the S Pen? That’s where the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes into play. Touting a 4,500 mAh battery, the Note 20 Ultra has more than enough juice for a heavy day of use, incredibly fast performance, and a stunning AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T is a fantastic all-around smartphone. It’s super-fast, has a great display, and reliable cameras. Its 4,500 mAh battery allows for top-notch endurance throughout your days of use, and when it comes time to charge up, the Warp Charge 65 system gets you from 0-100% in just 39 minutes. $749 at Amazon

$749 at B,amp;H You don’t have to spend a ton to get great battery life, and the Moto G Power shows us why. Simple software and limited hardware features pair well with a 5,000 mAh battery, and the end result is a phone that can last up to three days on a single charge. Yes, you read that right — three days. Our last pick is for those reading this that don’t live in the U.S. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a rock-solid handset in more ways than one, with battery life being one of its strongest aspects. You get a huge 5,000 mAh battery that allows for well over a day of use, along with 33W fast charging when it does finally die. ₹39,999 at Flipkart

£567 at Amazon UK

Have your phone last all day

The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers fantastic battery life, and also does everything else you could want out of a massive power user-focused phone. You’re getting a massive screen, the highest-end specs, and tons of features in hardware and software. It’s no wonder why it’s one of the best Android phones overall right now.

It has friends in this space, though, namely Samsung’s own Galaxy S20+, which offers nearly as good battery life for a couple of hundred dollars less. There’s also the OnePlus 8T, which delivers both strong battery life and one of the fastest charging systems we’ve ever seen — giving you the best of both worlds.

For a dramatically lower buy-in, we have the Moto G Power. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles found on the other phones showcased here, but you do get three-day battery life in a very affordable package.