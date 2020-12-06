Alliss, former Ryder Cup player, the ‘voice of golf’, dies at 89 by





() – Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator where he was known as the “voice of golf”, has died at 89, according to the European Tour said Sunday.

Englishman Alliss, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame for his services to the sport in 2012, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, the Tour added in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/ news / articles / detail / peter-alliss-1931-2020.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of the greats of golf,” said European Tour Executive Director Keith Pelley.