Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Masaba, Neena Gupta party together

Alia Bhatt has been a part of the movie business for almost eight years now and she has some big hits in her kitty. Not just that, Alia also has quite a few interesting projects lined up. However, even though she is loaded with projects, the actress knows how to make time for her personal life. Her closest friends as well as her family always appreciate the effort Alia puts in to keep the right balance intact between her personal and professional life.

Today, Alia took to Instagram to share an awesome picture from her recent outing with her friends and their mothers. Present in the picture are Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt along with mother Soni Razdan, not just that Masaba and Neena Gupta are also seen in the image. Apart from them Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan are also seen sitting with their mom in this epic click.