Alia Bhatt Resumes Filming For SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Alia Bhatt is without a doubt one of the most hard-working and successful actresses in Bollywood today. He has had a great film career thus far and most of his characters have deeply connected with the audience. Currently, Alia has several major movies on her kitty, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Takht, and RRR. The actress has already been doing her bit to make sure all the projects she is on are on schedule. And today, the actress took to social media to reveal that she has resumed filming on SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece RRR. The movie will have Alia playing a special role. The actress was photographed at the airport leaving for Hyderabad looking as ravishing as ever.

She opted for black pants, with a super chic jacket on top. The jacket was half neon and half denim, which looked classy as the actress headed to the airport as the triggers flickered continuously. Check out the photos below.