Abandoned Victorian farmhouse shows simple life of Aussie farmer 60 years ago

A stack of suitcases sit in the front room of an old Victorian farmhouse with a beat up, broad-rimmed hat resting on top.

A thick layer of dust and debris covers the thought-provoking scene, which appears to have been frozen in for the past 60-odd years.

“Seeing those suitcases and hat sure made the mind boggle, thinking about someone who was ready for a trip but never took it,” Steve Chaz says.

The photographer was out on a camping trip with friends over the weekend when they came across the abandoned old home in remote Victoria.

A half-packed suitcase sits on top of what appears to be some bedding. (Steve Chaz Photography)

The group of friends have made a hobby out of searching for derelict houses no longer in use, but this find was special, Mr Chaz says.

“From the outside it didn’t look like much; a semi-intact farmhouse in a pretty significant state of disrepair.

“There were a lot of rotting floors, verandahs collapsing and signs of animals that had been through the place.

“But the door was open and once we looked inside there was just a treasure trove of old knickknacks. There were pictures on the walls, lots of clocks and bits of old furniture and early electrical appliances.

“You could just spend hours and hours in this place, it was fascinating.”

Photographs taken by Mr Chaz show a capsule; a glimpse into the simple life of a rural Australian farmer in the 1960s, which is when the photographer estimates the house was last in use.

Newspapers found in the house dated back to the 1940s, he said.

One of the bedrooms in the old farmhouse. (Steve Chaz Photography)

The kitchen provides a snapshot of what daily life would have been like for the Australian farmer. (Steve Chaz Photography)

Judging from the belongings left behind in the home, Mr Chaz said it appeared to have been owned to a gentleman who was also possibly a war veteran.

“My take on the place was that it probably belonged to a single man, or at least that he had been single towards the end of his life,” he said.

“There were signs, a few tell-tale signs, to say that he served in the war.”

An old bookshelf with personal trinkets underneath. (Steve Chaz Photography)

Mr Chaz said he did not touch anything inside the house, but merely tried to capture the scenes as a snapshot of a place where appeared to have stood still.

The photographer said he could understand why it had perhaps been abandoned by the owner’s family.

“Some people would say, ‘Oh, all it needs is a lick of paint and she’ll be right.'”

“But, the reality is, it’s just not possible. These places are so far gone that you have just got to appreciate them for their fragile state and record it before it gets blown over or burnt down.

“This place was quite remote. It’s probably not a location where people would want to live in if they had family and needed to get to school or even work.

“There are no towns nearby. It just wouldn’t be a practical place to live in.

“Back in the day, when people farmed the land and didn’t need to be close to anything, it would have been all well and good but it’s just not practical in today’s way of life.”