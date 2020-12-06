Aaron Rodgers makes NFL history with 400th TD pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Now, at 37-years-old, Rodgers is at that point in his career when he’s going to start breaking NFL records.

The Philadelphia Eagles saw this firsthand during Sunday’s NFL Week 13 outing. In the first half of said game, Rodgers threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season. He becomes the first quarterback in NFL history with 35 touchdown passes or more in five different seasons.

Rodgers then made history on this touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the third quarter against a hapless Eagles team.