A growing number of civil lawyers in the US are developing litigation strategies to push back against automated systems that deny the poor basic services (Karen Hao/MIT Technology Review)

A growing number of civil lawyers in the US are developing litigation strategies to push back against automated systems that deny the poor basic services — A growing group of lawyers are uncovering, navigating, and fighting the automated systems that deny the poor housing, jobs, and basic services.
