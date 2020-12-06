3 key metrics to watch as Bitcoin price tries to top $20,000 By Cointelegraph

3 key metrics to watch as Bitcoin price tries to top $20,000
For the past week, (BTC) price has been flirting with the $20,000 mark, which has led some traders to lose their patience. In the eyes of some traders, the lack of bullish momentum is problematic, especially considering that BTC tested the $16,200 level roughly a week ago.
Experienced traders know that there are key indicators that serve as telling signs of a trend reversal. These are volumes, the futures premium, and top traders’ positions at major exchanges.
